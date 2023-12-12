ADVERTISEMENT

Four former revenue officials sentenced to two-year-imprisonment for siphoning off aid meant for Sri Lankan refugees 

December 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four former revenue officials, including a former zonal deputy tahsildar, were convicted and sentenced to two-year-imprisonment for siphoning off funds meant for Sri Lankan refugees in Kancheepuram district.

In 2000, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Kancheepuram unit, booked a case against seven revenue officials, including a tahsildar, for siphoning off government funds meant for welfare schemes for Sri Lankan refugees in the district. It was alleged that they caused a loss of ₹42.8 lakh. A charge-sheet was filed against them under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and the trial was conducted before a special court in Chengalpattu.

After convicting Rajagopalan, former zonal deputy tahsildar, Parthasarathy, former revenue inspector, Ramachandran, former zonal deputy tahsildar and Annadurai, former village administrative officer, the court sentenced them to two-year rigorous imprisonment and also imposed ₹30,000 fine. ‘

