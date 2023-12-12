Four former revenue officials sentenced to two-year-imprisonment for siphoning off aid meant for Sri Lankan refugees 

December 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four former revenue officials, including a former zonal deputy tahsildar, were convicted and sentenced to two-year-imprisonment for siphoning off funds meant for Sri Lankan refugees in Kancheepuram district.

In 2000, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Kancheepuram unit, booked a case against seven revenue officials, including a tahsildar, for siphoning off government funds meant for welfare schemes for Sri Lankan refugees in the district. It was alleged that they caused a loss of ₹42.8 lakh. A charge-sheet was filed against them under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and the trial was conducted before a special court in Chengalpattu.

After convicting Rajagopalan, former zonal deputy tahsildar, Parthasarathy, former revenue inspector, Ramachandran, former zonal deputy tahsildar and Annadurai, former village administrative officer, the court sentenced them to two-year rigorous imprisonment and also imposed ₹30,000 fine. ‘

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.