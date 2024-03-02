GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four feared dead, one washed ashore after drowning in sea off Mamallapuram 

March 02, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four college students from Andhra Pradesh were feared dead and one body washed ashore after they drowned in the Bay of Bengal in Mamallapuram where they were taking bath during a trip on Saturday.

Police sources said that 40 students from two arts colleges from Anantapur and Chittoor districts, Andhra Pradesh, came in a bus to Mamallapuram to visit the heritage sites. After visiting the sites, they reached the seashore and over 20 of them stepped into the water.

While they were playing and bathing in the water, rough waves dragged some of them deep inside. Panic stricken students screamed for assistance and on hearing them, vendors on the beach and fishermen rushed and rescued five of them. While five others struggled deep inside, the body of Vijay, 18, was washed ashore.

Pethuraj, 26; Seshareddy, 25, of Anantapur; and Manish, 19, and Barthuza, 19, of Chittoor, were reported missing. Fire and Rescue Services personnel continued their search using boats and deploying scuba divers. Further search is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.