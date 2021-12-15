Chennai

Four escape as car catches fire in Guduvanchery

A car caught fire on GST Road in Guduvanchery on Tuesday. The four passengers managed to escape with no injuries.

Isakki, 50, a native of Tirunelveli, was returning to Nerkundram with three women in his car. Around 7.45 p.m., while the vehicle was at Guduvanchery, smoke emanated out of its bonnet. Mr. Isakki and the other passengers disembarked from the car as the flames engulfed it. Upon receiving the alert, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and put out the fire. The traffic was disrupted in the morning hours.


