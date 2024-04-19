ADVERTISEMENT

Four eco-friendly polling booths set up in Kancheepuram

April 19, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Four of Kancheepuram district’s voting stations will take you back in time. They have extensively used coconut fronds as shade and partitions, and palm leaf compartments and name boards making the booths look from old times. 

Voters at Iyyapanthangal (028/5) booth, or Katrambakkam(029/99), Manapathi (036/175) or Sirukaveripakkam (037/233) will be lucky to enter these eco-friendly and to a large extent plastic-free booths. 

Entrances have been decorated with plantain trees and the cool green interiors have flower pots and vegetables decorations. Even the bubble tops to hold drinking water have been replaced with clay pots. 

According to District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan, one first time voter and one elderly voter will be asked to plant saplings at each of these locations that also have messages to plant more saplings and avoid the use of plastics to help reduce global warming. 

