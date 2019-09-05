Four die in accidents

Four persons died and a woman inspector and her daughter were injured in accidents in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

Rajaratinam, 62, was crossing the road near Ezhilagam, when a vehicle hit him and sped away, the police said. He succumbed to his injuries. In another accident near Mamallapuram, a brother-sister duo, on a motorcycle, died. In Pallikaranai, Adimuthu died after he was hit by a crane while returning home from work.

Sasikala, an Economic Offences Wing Inspector was riding her motorcycle on the Poonamallee High Road, with her six-year-old daughter riding pillion, when a vehicle hit their motorcycle. They sustained injuries.