Four detained under Goondas Act in Avadi Police Commissionerate 

June 23, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner A. Arun on Friday issued orders detaining four persons under the Goondas Act. They were recently arrested in two criminal cases and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said the arrested are T. Ragul alias Kutta, 23, G. Sankar, 23, N. Prabakaran alias Thoki, 22, of Athipet who were arrested by Minjur police in an attempt to murder case and Vigensh alias Vicky, 25, of Minjur who was arrested in a murder case.

Mr. Arun said a deterrent action was ordered to detain the aforesaid persons in Goondas Act. In Avadi Police Commissionerate so far, 160 persons were detained under the Goondas Act for this year.

Chennai / police

