Four detained for hunting deer in Tiruvallur district

The Tiruvallur police have nabbed four persons who reportedly hunted down a deer using a liscenced gun in Minjur on Thursday night. They have been handed over to the Forest Department for further investigations.

According to the police, constable Mohammed Asik and home guard Jeevanandham were conducting vehicle checks around 4 a.m on Friday at Koranji Reddy Palayam under the the Minjur police station limits. During the check, they intercepted a vehicle, and on inspection, they found the carcass of a deer in it.

Further investigations revealed that they had hunted it near Mouthambakkam Lake in Minjur. They had used a single barrel 12-bore shotgun and the weapon had 12 shotgun cartridges.

The police have detained Narasimman,54, of Erukkancheri, the owner of the liscenced gun, Bharanidharan, 42, of Manali, Nagaraj,35, of Manali and Tamilselvan, 40, of Sholavaram. They have been handed over to the Gummidipoondi Forest Ranger.

“We are checking the licence details for any disparities,” said a police officer.