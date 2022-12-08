Four-day annual conference of Cardiological Society of India begins in Chennai

December 08, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cardiological Society of India is conducting its 74th annual conference in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, K. Kannan, organising secretary of the annual conference, said the four-day conference highlights basics to latest technologies in cardiac care that paved the way for betterment of patient care. The conference conducts special surveys on the principles, practice and preventive aspects of cardiology with a focus theme of “Look ahead and dream big”.

A song for a healthy heart — One Heart — was released. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sent a video message. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Cardiology

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US