Four-day annual conference of Cardiological Society of India begins in Chennai

The Cardiological Society of India is conducting its 74th annual conference in the city.

In a release, K. Kannan, organising secretary of the annual conference, said the four-day conference highlights basics to latest technologies in cardiac care that paved the way for betterment of patient care. The conference conducts special surveys on the principles, practice and preventive aspects of cardiology with a focus theme of “Look ahead and dream big”.

A song for a healthy heart — One Heart — was released. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sent a video message. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian participated.

