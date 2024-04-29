Four bridges in Kancheepuram district to be completed by end of year

April 29, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Work to construct four bridges at a total cost of ₹12.65 crore under Nabard funding in Kancheepuram district is likely to be completed by the end of the year.

These facilities are coming up across rivers, water channels and canals and will benefit over 24,000 people. During floods, piped causeways over these water courses get flooded, causing inconvenience to residents.

Officials including Kancheepuram District Rural Development Agency Project DIrector V. Jayakumar recently inspected the four sites and held discussions with engineers of the Highways Department, which is constructing the bridges.

The first bridge coming up near the Karur tank, is to be constructed over the Kuthiraival Madavu, and will replace a piped causeway that usually gets submerged during the monsoon. This high-level bridge is located 800 metres away from the Chennai-Bangalore Highway and will connect many panchayats such as Illupapattu, Karur, Marutham, Puthagaram, Naikkenkuppam, Singadivakkam, Athivakkam, and Thenneri in the Walajabad Panchayat Union.

With flood waters flowing at least 5 feet above the existing piped causeway at Arumbuliyur tank supply channel, the second proposed bridge here will permit residents of Pinayur, Kurumanjeri, Kaliyapettai, Sathancheri, Arumbuliyur and Thirumukkoodal villages to travel comfortably to the Chengalpattu district headquarters and Walajabad Panchayat union during the rains too.

The third bridge is coming up across an inlet channel of the Uthiramerur tank. Water from the Cheyyar River flows through this channel to reach the tank. During the monsoon, flood waters flows continuously from the Cheyyar River to the tank, which makes it difficult for people of Silampakkam, Karuvapampoondi and Alisoor Panchayats to reach Uthiramerur town. This bridge would also help farmers growing sugarcane paddy, groundnut, watermelon and vegetables.

The minor bridge coming up on Singilipadi Panchayat Union Road across the Kamban canal will allow residents of Singilipadi, Maduramangalam and Ekanapuram to cross the flood waters running from Andhra Pradesh towards Sriperumbudur during the rains. Around 7,000 persons are forced to take a detour since the waters run 3 feet above an existing piped causeway, explained an official.

