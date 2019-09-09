Four boys drown in the sea

Four boys who were at the Tiruvottiyur beach to celebrate a friend’s birthday drowned in the sea.

While the bodies of three boys have been fished out, the Tiruvottiyur police, along with the fishermen, are searching for the fourth boy.

Rakesh, a resident of Manali, had gone to the K.V. Kuppam beach on Saturday, along with his seven friends, to celebrate his birthday. While four boys were playing on the sand, the other four went to swim in the beach.

Suddenly, a big wave dragged them into the sea. The boys on the beach raised an alarm and fishermen rushed to help. The Tiruvottiyur police were alerted, and a search began. While the fishermen retrieved the body of Dhanush on Saturday, two more bodies — of Sunil Kumar and Jayabarathi — were brought to the shore by fishermen on Sunday. The police are searching for the body of Gokulnath.