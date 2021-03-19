Four bidders emerge for expressway project

CHENNAI

The lowest bidders for four packages for the construction of the 106-km Bengaluru-Chennai expressway in the State have emerged with the financial bids being opened.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is implementing the project, floated tenders in December 2020 and had said that tenders would be finalised this month.

Dilip Build Con, KMC Build Con, Ramalingam Construction Company and Adani have quoted the lowest bids for these packages running from Sriperumbudur near Chennai to Gudipula in Andhra Pradesh.

Land available

“Around 80% of land required for the project is available with the NHAI. If the bids are finalised, the contractors will have enough land to begin their work, which we expect to commence by September,” said another official. The contractors would get two years to complete the project.

The road, which will allow speeds of up to 120 kmph, would be constructed under the hybrid annuity, where a portion of the cost is borne by the Centre and the contractor is paid an annuity.

The project, upon completion, would have nine major bridges, 144 minor bridges, 143 culverts, 53 pedestrian underpasses and 41 vehicular underpasses.