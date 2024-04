April 01, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four autos were damaged as the compound wall of a school collapsed in Vepery on Monday. No one was injured.

The drivers of the autos had parked their vehicles near the compound wall which was 10 feet high since they reside near the premises. At noon, the old compound wall, which was already weak, collapsed. The autos were completely damaged. The drivers complained that they lost their livelihood. Vepery police has enquired into the incident.

