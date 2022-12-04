Four arrested within a few hours of murder of scrap dealer in Tiruvallur

December 04, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police arrested four persons involved in the murder of an old scrap dealer the Moore Market shopping complex on Saturday night.

The Periamet police are searching for the fifth accused Gava alias Kishore Kumar who is reported to be absconding.

A senior police official said Munnusamy, a resident of Ansari Street in Pulianthope, used to sell scrap items on the pavement near the Allikulam Moore Market complex for several years. The victim was taken to the second floor of the shopping complex around 10 p.m. on Saturday by three of his friends where two persons joined them and murdered him with deadly weapons.

After murdering Munnusamy, the five accused escaped from the place even as the pleas of the victim alerted the shopkeepers who rushed to his help. However, he was found dead at the crime scene and Periamet police station was alerted.

The police sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for postmortem and sent out an alert notice to all police districts.

During a midnight road check by the Tiruvallur district police on the Chennai Tiruvallur High Road, the four accused persons, including Mani, Abbas, Ashraf and Abraham, were arrested when they were trying to escape in an autorickshaw. The prime accused Mani alias Puli Muttai Mani has several murder cases pending against him.

All the four accused persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

