Four arrested on charges of robbing a jeweller, 1.5 kg of jewellery recovered

March 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested four men and apprehended a 17-year-old boy for allegedly robbing a jeweller.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar Jain, 47, who runs a jewellery business, returned on March 13 after supplying goods to jewellery shops. He got down from a bus and was riding his two-wheeler from CMBT to Thiruveedhiamman temple when four youths riding motorcycles waylaid him and robbed him of his bag containing 1.5 kg of jewellery and ₹6.25 lakh.

On a complaint filed by Mr. Jain, the police arrested Khalisha, 22, Harib Mustakim, 22, Abdul Hameed, 21, and Ranjith, 22, of Kancheepuram.

The police picked up a juvenile and recovered over 1.677 kg of jewellery, ₹4 lakh cash and three motorcycles from them. A search has been launched by the police to nab Mohammed Azaruddin who is suspected to be the mastermind of the offence.