HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested on charges of robbing a jeweller, 1.5 kg of jewellery recovered

The jeweller was riding a motorcycle from CMBT to Thiruveedhiamman temple on March 13 when the assailants robbed of jewellery and ₹6.25 lakh cash

March 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested four men and apprehended a 17-year-old boy for allegedly robbing a jeweller.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar Jain, 47, who runs a jewellery business, returned on March 13 after supplying goods to jewellery shops. He got down from a bus and was riding his two-wheeler from CMBT to Thiruveedhiamman temple when four youths riding motorcycles waylaid him and robbed him of his bag containing 1.5 kg of jewellery and ₹6.25 lakh. 

On a complaint filed by Mr. Jain, the police arrested Khalisha, 22, Harib Mustakim, 22, Abdul Hameed, 21, and Ranjith, 22, of Kancheepuram.

The police picked up a juvenile and recovered over 1.677 kg of jewellery, ₹4 lakh cash and three motorcycles from them. A search has been launched by the police to nab Mohammed Azaruddin who is suspected to be the mastermind of the offence.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.