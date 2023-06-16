ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in landgrab case in Chennai 

June 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Land Grabbing unit of Central Crime Branch has arrested four persons, including a woman for grabbing property belonging to a woman advocate and her mother. 

The suspects have been identified as G. Amutha alias Amuthalakshmi, 51, of Thiruvottiyur, K. Ganeshan, 40, of Kathivakkam, S. Mansur Ahamed, 32 and S. Irfan of New Washermenpet. They were arrested based on a complaint from Sudha, an advocate and her mother Nazira Fathima who stated the property measuring 1,310 sq. ft. worth ₹60 lakh located in New Washermenpet was grabbed by a few using fake documents and they got registered in their names through fraudulent means. 

The police said that with the arrest, they have recovered the property.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US