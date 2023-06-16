Four arrested in landgrab case in Chennai 

June 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anti-Land Grabbing unit of Central Crime Branch has arrested four persons, including a woman for grabbing property belonging to a woman advocate and her mother.

The suspects have been identified as G. Amutha alias Amuthalakshmi, 51, of Thiruvottiyur, K. Ganeshan, 40, of Kathivakkam, S. Mansur Ahamed, 32 and S. Irfan of New Washermenpet. They were arrested based on a complaint from Sudha, an advocate and her mother Nazira Fathima who stated the property measuring 1,310 sq. ft. worth ₹60 lakh located in New Washermenpet was grabbed by a few using fake documents and they got registered in their names through fraudulent means.

The police said that with the arrest, they have recovered the property.

