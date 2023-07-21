ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in Haryana for stealing handsets from showroom in Sunguvarchathiram

July 21, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The theft was committed on July 16 and a gang of four took away 230 handsets; a special police team formed to track the accused visited Haryana

The Hindu Bureau

The Kancheepuram district police arrested four persons who looted a mobile phone showroom near Sunguvarchathiram and took away 230 handsets. The special police team also recovered the stolen handsets which were kept in a container. All the four arrested were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said a complaint was filed in the Sunguvarchathiram police station by owner of the showroom Abdul Rahman about the theft on July 16.

Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar immediately formed special police teams. One of the teams found the culprits to be natives of Haryana. The team went to Haryana and with the help of the Haryana police traced the accused — Urmith Hussain, Irfan, Jabeeth and Alijaan. The accused had several criminal cases pending against them in Haryana, the police official added.

