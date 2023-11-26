Four arrested in Chennai for smuggling ganja

November 26, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special team of the R.K. Nagar Police arrested four persons who were involved in smuggling of ganja on Sunday.

According to the police, of the four, three have been involved in smuggling ganja and other narcotics and several cases are pending against them. Based on an information that the four persons were in possession of ganja, the special team rounded them up. The accused have been identified as J. Johnson of Korukkupet; K. Gunasekaran of Mathur; N. Nagaraj of Manali; and S. Surya, alias Manikandan, of Pulianthope.

The police seized nearly 5 kg of ganja and four two-wheelers that were used for smuggling. All four accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.