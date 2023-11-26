HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested in Chennai for smuggling ganja

November 26, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the R.K. Nagar Police arrested four persons who were involved in smuggling of ganja on Sunday.

According to the police, of the four, three have been involved in smuggling ganja and other narcotics and several cases are pending against them. Based on an information that the four persons were in possession of ganja, the special team rounded them up. The accused have been identified as J. Johnson of Korukkupet; K. Gunasekaran of Mathur; N. Nagaraj of Manali; and S. Surya, alias Manikandan, of Pulianthope.

The police seized nearly 5 kg of ganja and four two-wheelers that were used for smuggling. All four accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.