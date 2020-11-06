Four arrested in Chennai for smuggling 205 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh

The four men have been remanded to judicial custody, police said

A special team of the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau-CID (NIB-CID) arrested a gang of four suspects who allegedly smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh, and seized 205 kg of ganja from them.

Following a tip-off about the smuggling of dry ganja from Vishakapatnam to Kerala via Chennai, the special team mounted surveillance on the Minjur-Vandalur Bypass Road, near Nazarathpet. In the early hours of Thursday, the special team intercepted a lorry which came from Andhra Pradesh. On searching the vehicle, the police team seized eight gunny bags of dry ganja.

The arrested accused are M. Sudhakar, 36 of Kambam, Akhilesh, 28 , Shamseer, 29, and Shohib, 25 of Kozhikode.

The accused and the smuggled ganja were produced before a magistrate court in Poonnamallee. They were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded to judicial custody.