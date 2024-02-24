Four arrested in Chennai for defrauding 300 people of ₹15 crore in online trading scam

February 24, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF)-I of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested four suspects for allegedly defrauding over 300 investors to the tune of ₹15 crore, after taking their money, by offering them high profits in an online business.

D. Balaji of Manali, preferred a complaint to the Chennai Police Commissioner stating that an individual, S. Dineshkumar and his associates, who were running online trading companies: Annai Capital Solutions, Annai Infosoft Solutions and two others in Ekkattuthangal, had received ₹ 8,81,000 in 2022 from him and others after telling him that they would received profits through their investments. The companies then cheated the investors, both by not paying the profit amounts as promised and by not returning the prinicpal amount.

The complainant sought action against the persons who were running these firms. The CCB subsequently registered a case and investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation revealed that the persons running these companies had enticed a number of customers, and had collected funds to the tune of ₹15 crore, promising the investors that if they invested ₹1 lakh, they would be paid ₹17,100 per month for 12 months through online trading. However, they cheated their investors.

A police team arrested S. Dineshkumar, 37, of Pallikaranai, V. Prem Kirubal, 38 of Madipakkam, Dilip Kumar, 41 of Kelambakkam, Kancheepuram district and P. Arunkumar, 40 of Selaiyur, all of whom were part of the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT