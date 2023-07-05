ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in Chennai for cheating property buyers with fake documents

July 05, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the complainant had paid two brokers ₹25 lakh for a plot of land on ECR, only to find that the land documents he had been given were fake

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvanmiyur police, on Wednesday, arrested four persons for cheating a mechanical engineer and his friend of more than ₹25 lakh with fake land documents. The arrest of the four persons comes after M. Nandakumar, a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, filed a cheating complaint against them in April this year. 

A senior official of the City Police said Nandakumar, who is working as a mechanical engineer at a private company in Bengaluru, along with his friend had planned to purchase a property on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai last year. The complainant approached two land brokers Anandan and Thesingu, who in turn introduced the duo to V. Santhesh, proprietor of Sansahas Sinbira in Velachery, and Venkatesan, of Neelankarai. Both Santhesh and Venkatesan showed Nandakumar a vacant plot of land in Uthandi in ECR, and using fake documents, took an advance amount of ₹25 lakh from him. When the complainant took the land documents for verification, he found them to be fake and when he demanded his money back, Santhesh refused to pay him.  

All four persons, Santhesh, Venkatesan, Anandan and Thesingu, were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

