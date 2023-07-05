Four arrested in Chennai for cheating property buyers with fake documents

July 05, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thiruvanmiyur police, on Wednesday, arrested four persons for cheating a mechanical engineer and his friend of more than ₹25 lakh with fake land documents. The arrest of the four persons comes after M. Nandakumar, a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, filed a cheating complaint against them in April this year.

A senior official of the City Police said Nandakumar, who is working as a mechanical engineer at a private company in Bengaluru, along with his friend had planned to purchase a property on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai last year. The complainant approached two land brokers Anandan and Thesingu, who in turn introduced the duo to V. Santhesh, proprietor of Sansahas Sinbira in Velachery, and Venkatesan, of Neelankarai. Both Santhesh and Venkatesan showed Nandakumar a vacant plot of land in Uthandi in ECR, and using fake documents, took an advance amount of ₹25 lakh from him. When the complainant took the land documents for verification, he found them to be fake and when he demanded his money back, Santhesh refused to pay him.

All four persons, Santhesh, Venkatesan, Anandan and Thesingu, were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.