Four arrested for usurping 4.69 acres of land in Manimangalam through forged documents

December 02, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The accused allegedly used forged documents and changed the officials records about the ownership of land in Manimangalam

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested four persons for allegedly grabbing 4.69 acres of land worth ₹10 crore in Manimangalam belonging to a businessman of T. Nagar by creating forged documents and through impersonation.

The police said D. Baskaran, alias Palani Baskaran of T. Nagar, owns 4.69 acres of land worth ₹10 crore in Aadhanchery, Manimangalam. Recently, he was shocked to find the revenue records of land belonging to him showing it as someone else’s property. Following his complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, the CCB had taken up the investigation.

The CCB arrested P. Premila, 49, of Chitlapakkam, S. Krishnakumar, 26, of Selaiyur, R. Venkatesh, 28, of Puzhuthivakkam and P. Mohan, 62, of Elephant Gate.

The police investigation revealed that Premila and his brother Krishnakumar with the help of Mohan, a real estate broker, created a document to show that their mother Jayalakshmi bought the land in 1987 and executed settlement deeds in favour of Premila’s son Venkatesh. Based on those forged documents, the accused executed sale deeds in favour of four persons, said the police.

The police have launched a search to nab four more accused in the case.

