Four arrested for train robbery

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested four persons for robbing passengers in a Jaipur-bound express train on November 19.

A special team of GRP personnel found some persons moving in a suspicious manner at the Thiruvottiyur railway station. When they were questioned, they did not give a proper reply.

Later, the police found that the four — Arun alias Arunkumar, Mohan Chand, Raja and Charan — all from Gummidipoondi, were involved in the robbery.

Wearing masks, the suspects boarded the train in the unreserved compartment near Basin Bridge station and robbed the passengers of their gold jewellery and cash, before jumping off near Wimco Nagar. Police recovered more than eight sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash.

Woman held at Jolarpet

In a separate case, the police arrested a woman named Monisha near Jolarpet on Sunday. The accused was involved in robbing gold jewellery from passengers, who were sleeping in trains. The GRP police recovered more than 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her.