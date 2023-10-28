HamberMenu
Four arrested for throwing bottles, stones at CPI office in Chennai 

Police said the young men had been drunk; they entered the CPI building premises, got into a skirmish with the guard and fled after pelting stones and bottles at the building

October 28, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police investigated the site of the incident and scrutinised CCTV footage following the incident

Police investigated the site of the incident and scrutinised CCTV footage following the incident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai police on Saturday arrested four young men for pelting empty alcohol bottles and stones at a building housing the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) office, in T. Nagar. 

The CPI State headquarters, ‘Balan Illam’ is located on South Boag Road, T. Nagar. A block of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) flats is located on Thomas Road behind the CPI office. Police said on the night of Friday, October 27, 2023, four men residing at the flats who were drunk, trespassed into the CPI office premises. They had a skirmish with the security guard of the building. They then left after pelting stones and empty bottles at the office building. 

CPI district secretary, south, Siva lodged a complaint with the Mambalam police in connection with the incident. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 294(b) (Uttering Obscene words), 447 (Criminal Trespass) and 506 (ii) (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up by the police. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar K.N. Sudharshan and others went to the building and investigated thoroughly, after scrutinising CCTV footage from locality.

Police then arrested M. Alex, 22, P. Bharat, 20 and S. Nagaraj, 22 of Thomas Road, T. Nagar and B. Parthiban, 21 of West Mambalam. 

Police said the investigation revealed that residents of the TNUHDB flats had complained about blanket worms coming into their homes, from a tree at the CPI building premises. The tree was cut down, but the four young men had come in to insist on the removal of a few more plants.

None of the four have any previous criminal cases against them. Two of the young men work at private firms while the other two have irregular jobs, the police said.

