Four arrested for smuggling, distributing spurious liquor in Thiruvannamalai

Published - November 13, 2024 03:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Enforcement Bureau CID, Tamil Nadu, arrested four persons as they were attempting to smuggle and distribute spurious liquor in Thiruvannamalai on Monday (November 11, 2024). 

In a press release, the officials of the PEW said they received a tip-off that spurious liquor was being transported and planned to be sold at a low cost Thiruvannamalai. A team of officials, pretending to be buyers, approached two persons who were transporting the liquor in a car, and apprehended the accused persons identified as S. Tamilkumar and K. Durai of Vallivagai village. 

Further investigation revealed that the liquor bottles were smuggled by G. Kumar, alias Kodugankuppam Kumar, of Villupuram district, against whom there a total of 28 prohibition cases. He was also detained under the Goondas Act.

He, along with his relative Venkatesan, had purchased 10 boxes of spurious liquor from Puducherry and sold the same to local sellers in Thiruvannamalai. 

The public are requested to provide any information regarding the sale of illicit liquor by calling the toll free number 10581 or 9498410581, the police said. 

The police team seized 95 bottles of spurious liquor as well as a car and four two-wheelers. 

