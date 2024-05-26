Four arrested for smuggling banned tobacco products near Kilpauk

The T.P. Chathiram police on Saturday arrested four persons for smuggling banned tobacco products.

Following a tip-off, when a police team was inspecting vehicles on Friday night near a church on Kilpauk Garden Road, it intercepted a car and a load vehicle. The passengers of the vehicles were evasive when questioned, and upon searching the vehicles, the police personnel found and seized 2,354 kg of banned tobacco products.

The police arrested R. Palraj, 33, of Mangadu, V. Arthis Wilson, 27, P. Muthukumar, 24, and A. Siva, 22, of Thoothukudi for illegally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.