Four arrested for smuggling banned tobacco products near Kilpauk

Published - May 26, 2024 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The T.P. Chathiram police on Saturday arrested four persons for smuggling banned tobacco products. 

Following a tip-off, when a police team was inspecting vehicles on Friday night near a church on Kilpauk Garden Road, it intercepted a car and a load vehicle. The passengers of the vehicles were evasive when questioned, and upon searching the vehicles, the police personnel found and seized 2,354 kg of banned tobacco products.

The police arrested R. Palraj, 33, of Mangadu, V. Arthis Wilson, 27, P. Muthukumar, 24, and A. Siva, 22, of Thoothukudi for illegally.

