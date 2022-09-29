Four arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

The victim, a Class XII student of a government school, allegedly attempted to end her life after she was blackmailed by the accused

Tiruvallur District police have arrested four youths for allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a 17 year-old girl who later attempted to end her life.

The crime came to the light after she was admitted to a hospital. The victim is a Class XII student in a government school.

Two weeks ago, the girl had gone to an agricultural land for grazing cattle and met her boyfriend who is from the same village. The four youths made a video recording of the two. While they let the couple go, later they stalked the girl and threatened to show it to her parents if she did not yield to their demands. They sexually assaulted her.

Depressed, the girl allegedly attempted to end her life on Monday night. Her family members rushed her to the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur and then to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. The police said in her statement at the hospital said she was sexually assaulted.

Based on the statement, the Pennalurpet police registered a case and arrested Ajith Kumar, 25, Gnanamoorthy, 20, Rasakannu, 23, and Ajithraj, 26, after booking them under POCSO Act and IPC and remanded in judicial custody. The girl has been under treatment.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).