Four arrested for running fake call centre in Chennai

CHENNAI

16 March 2020 11:45 IST

The suspects collected money from members of the public on the pretext of investing in insurance schemes

The Bank Fraud Prevention Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested four suspects, including two women, who were part of a large network that ran fake call centres in the city and would cheat the public by collecting money on the pretext of investing in insurance schemes and later advancing loans.

The modus operandi of the gang was to engage tele-callers, by offering to arrange loans based on insurance documents. For sanctioning the loan, victims were asked to insure their life and pay an annual premium. After collecting the premium, the racketeers did not pay it towards insurance companies but instead, they transferred it into their own accounts. They then collected commissions for the loans from victims and then snapped all ties, said Selvakumar, the designated officer directly monitoring the arrests.

The persons arrested are P. Satishkumar, 30, of Walajapet, P. Prasanna, 29, of Kolathur, E. Preethi, 32, of Virugambakkam. They were the employees of main suspect Munir Hussain, who was running three fake call centres.

The suspects Satishkumar and Prasanna were working in the back office of the call centres to monitor the collection of money from cheating. Preethi was controlling the team leaders in the call centre at Prince Centre in Thousand Lights,where seven persons were arrested last week.

Police said another woman suspect, R. Kalpana, 28, of Thazhambur was arrested as she was wanted in the case of a fake call centre in Sithalapakkam. It is ascertained that Munir Hussain and his brother- in- law Javid, were trying to establish a fake call centre in remote areas other than Chennai through Kalpana.

“Raids at those call centres were closely monitored by the Additional Commissioner of Police C. Easwaramurthy, of CCB, to ensure such fraud is completely prevented. The public are requested to be more cautious while receiving and attending such fake online loan offers,” said a senior police officer.