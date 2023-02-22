ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for roughing up head constable in Triplicane

February 22, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Triplicane police arrested four men who roughed up a policeman in uniform after he questioned them for drinking at a public street on Tuesday.

Following information from the public, Stalin, a head constable attached to Triplicane police station, reached the Tajuddin Street off Triplicane High Road and found four men consuming liquor in the middle of the street. When he asked them to leave the place, the men roughed up the policeman. Following an alert from him, four more personnel from the station reached the spot and arrested the troublemakers — Balamurugan, Tamilselvan, Vijay and Jayapaul. They were remanded in judicial custody.

