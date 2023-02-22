HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested for roughing up head constable in Triplicane

February 22, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Triplicane police arrested four men who roughed up a policeman in uniform after he questioned them for drinking at a public street on Tuesday.

Following information from the public, Stalin, a head constable attached to Triplicane police station, reached the Tajuddin Street off Triplicane High Road and found four men consuming liquor in the middle of the street. When he asked them to leave the place, the men roughed up the policeman. Following an alert from him, four more personnel from the station reached the spot and arrested the troublemakers — Balamurugan, Tamilselvan, Vijay and Jayapaul. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.