Four arrested for robbing youth of mobile phone

July 06, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madhavaram police arrested four persons for robbing a man of his mobile phone on Madhavaram Inner Ring Road. The police seized four mobile phones and an autorickshaw from the arrested.

The police said on July, 2, around 8.30 p.m. when the complainant, Raju Barjapathi, was walking on Madhavaram Inner Ring Road after finishing his work, five persons travelling in an autorickshaw picked a quarrel with him and hit him with logs. They snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot. Mr. Barjapathi was treated at a hospital for injuries. Based on his complaint, Madhavaram police took up investigation.

On scrutinising CCTV footage, the police arrested E. Pushparaj, 25, E. Srinath, 19, R. Hari, 19, and A. Prakash, 19, of Kodungaiyur.

