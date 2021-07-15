Four arrested for robbing retired SI

CHENNAI

15 July 2021 00:35 IST

The accused waylaid the SI and robbed him of gold chain and a ring

Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a retired sub-inspector of his gold chain and ring in Madhavaram police station limits.

The police said Srinivasan, 60, a retired sub-inspector and resident of Vinayagapuram in Madhavaram, was riding his bike near Retteri on Monday night when a gang of four men waylaid him. Brandishing a knife, the gang robbed him of his gold chain and a ring and fled the scene.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested Dhanaraj, 29, Vijay, 24, Ajith Kumar, 30, and Viji, 22, and recovered six sovereigns of gold chain and two bikes from them.

They were remanded in judicial custody.