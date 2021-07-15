Chennai

Four arrested for robbing retired SI

Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a retired sub-inspector of his gold chain and ring in Madhavaram police station limits.

The police said Srinivasan, 60, a retired sub-inspector and resident of Vinayagapuram in Madhavaram, was riding his bike near Retteri on Monday night when a gang of four men waylaid him. Brandishing a knife, the gang robbed him of his gold chain and a ring and fled the scene.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested Dhanaraj, 29, Vijay, 24, Ajith Kumar, 30, and Viji, 22, and recovered six sovereigns of gold chain and two bikes from them.

They were remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 12:41:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/four-arrested-for-robbing-retired-si/article35333120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY