Four arrested for robbing man of cellphone

CHENNAI

28 January 2021 00:20 IST

The accused befriended the victim on social media

Four persons, who robbed a youth of his cellphone after befriending him over social media, were arrested on Wednesday in the Madhavaram police station limits.

The police said V. Iyappan, 22, of Kodungaiyur, became friends with Monish, 20, of Madhavaram, over social media. Monish invited the former to meet at Alex Nagar on January 21. On reaching the spot, Monish and his three accomplices struck a conversation with Mr. Iyappan. Suddenly, one of them brandished a knife and threatened him. They robbed Mr. Iyappan of his cellphone and fled the scene.

