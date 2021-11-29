Four arrested for robbing a woman in Chennai

Police looking for the neighbour who allegedly planned the robbery

The Rayala Nagar police have arrested four persons for robbing a woman at knife-point at her house in Ramapuram on November 23.

The police officials seized gold jewels, a high-end sports utility vehicle, and a mobile phone from the accused. They are also searching for a neighbour who planned and executed the robbery.

Police said G. Gayathri of Barathi Salai, Ramapuram, was in her Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) tenement when her neighbour named Rajeshwari came along with four persons. Even as Ms. Gayathri was talking to Ms. Rajeshwari, the four persons barged into her house and threatened her with a knife to part with gold jewellery she was wearing. Fearing for her life, she gave the gold chain and earrings. After the gang escaped, the victim gave a complaint to the police station.

Based on the CCTV footage and enquiring with the neighbours, the police identified the four accused persons who had several criminal cases, including some attempt to murder cases pending against them.

The four accused - Senthil Kumar alias Sanja of Guduvancherry, Mandai Ganesan of Mannivakkam, and S. Surya and S. Jayaraj of Potheri - were arrested.

They were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to custody. The Rayala Nagar police are searching for Rajeshwari, who allegedly organised the robbery.