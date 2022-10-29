Four arrested for rape of minor girl

ADVERTISEMENT

All Women Police, Avadi, has arrested two men for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and two women for having forced her in to sex work.

Police sources said on Friday, a woman aged about 35 years, lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station stating that she and her three children were residing in a rented house in Thirumullaivoyal for a year until mid-October. She alleged that the house owner, Venkatesan, 35, sexually assaulted her 16-year-old daughter.

Further, Venkatesan’s sister Lalitha, 36, and his mother Vijaya, 65, had deceived the complainant’s minor daughter with a promise to give her money to buy a new mobile phone and compelled her into sex work with three unidentified men. Now, the minor girl was four-and-a-half months pregnant as confirmed by a medical practitioner, the police said.

A case was registered under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The investigation revealed the involvement of Venkatesan, 35, Lalitha, 36, Vijaya, 65, Vengappan, 42, Aruna Giri and Balaji in the offence.

The Avadi police said the accused Venkatesan, Lalitha, Vijaya and Vengappan were arrested and sent to judicial custody on Saturday. The other two accused Aruna Giri and Balaji are absconding, and a search is on to nab them , the police said. Further investigation is on.