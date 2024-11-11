Four arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Thoraipakkam 

The Chennai City Police have arrested four youngsters on charges of possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of sale on the IT corridor in Thoraipakkam.

On the instructions of City Police Commissioner A. Arun, police personnel have been conducting frequent raids across the city to prevent the smuggling and sale of contrabands such as ganja and synthetic drugs.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel, led by the Thoraipakkam Police Inspector, intensified their surveillance on 200 Feet Road in Thoraipakkam and intercepted four persons who were acting suspiciously.

The police seized 6 g of methamphetamine, 10 MDM tablets, and four mobile phones from them.

The arrested youth were identified as L. Lokesh, 24, of Thirumangalam, S. Devanathan, 27, of Cuddalore district, S. Rajesh, 24, of Nagercoil, and Allan Gregory, 25, of Velachery. They were remanded in judicial custody by the jurisdictional court.

