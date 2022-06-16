Four arrested for murdering a man in drunken brawl

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 18:39 IST

The Anna Salai Police on Thursday arrested four persons, including a woman, on charges of murdering a 20-year-old man in a drunken brawl on Peter’s Road, Royapettah.

The police said M. Devi, 38, of Kasim Street, mother of the victim, lodged a complaint alleging that she found her son Thaveed Raja, 20, lying unconscious near a garbage bin on Peter's Road. She rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. On her complaint, the Anna Salai Police registered a case of unnatural death.

After an investigation, the police arrested four persons — Sangeetha, 27, Jeeva, 22, Parthiban, 35, of Thousand Lights and Rajesh alias Rakki, 23, of Royapettah. Sangeetha and Rajesh had criminal cases against them for peddling ganja and attempt to murder. On Monday night, the accused and Raja were consuming liquor in a park. In a drunken brawl, Raja was hit with a log. Then, Sangeetha and another accused took Raja’s body on a motorcycle and left it near a garbage bin.