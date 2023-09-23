HamberMenu
Four arrested for murder of fisherman 

September 23, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested four men on charges of murdering a fisherman in the Fishing Harbour area.

The police said the victim has been identified as M. Surya alias ‘Kerala’ Surya, 28, a fisherman who lived in Tsunami Quarters, Netaji Nagar, Ennore. He was wanted in criminal cases in Kasimedu police station. On Wednesday night, when he was standing near the Indian Oil Petrol Bunk at the Fishing Harbour, four persons attacked him with knives and stones and fled the spot.

The passers-by rushed Surya to the Government Stanley Hospital where he died. Following a complaint from his wife, police arrested four persons who have been identified as M. Santhosh, 30, Kasimedu; D. Nisanthan, 29, of Royapuram; K. Lokesh, 19, of Thiruvottiyur; and L. Gunasekaran, 20, of Ernavur. They committed the murder out of enmity, the investigation revealed.

