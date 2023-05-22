Four arrested for murder of driving instructor

May 22, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Secretariat Colony police have arrested four persons for allegedly beating a 26-year-old driving instructor to death due to previous enmity on Friday.

The police said the victim, R. Karuna, 26, of Kilpauk was a driving instructor. On Friday night, while he was walking near his house on Sannyasi Main Road, seven men attacked him with pieces of cement slabs. When he died on the spot, they fled the spot.

Based on a complaint from his sister, the police on Saturday arrested Arjun alias Pettai, 23, of Ayanavaram, and Mathew Joseph, 24, of Semmanpet. On their information, the police on Sunday arrested Babloo alias Vasanthakumar, 23, of Kilpauk, a habitual offender, and G. Akash, 22, of Ayanavaram.

The police said Karuna along with his friends were arrested for attacking Yovan alia Yona on November 20 last year over a petty quarrel, and later came out on bail. Yovan wanted to take revenge for the attack and along with associates, he attacked Karuna, said the police.

The police said a search was on for Yovan and two others who were reported to be absconding.

