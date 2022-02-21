A gang of seven attacked him on Pallavan Salai on Sunday night; police ruled out political angle

A gang of seven attacked him on Pallavan Salai on Sunday night; police ruled out political angle

Four men were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a DMK functionary recently in Triplicane police station limits. .

The victim was identified as Madhan, 36, of Gandhi Nagar, Pallavan Salai. He was with the AIADMK until six months ago. He joined the DMK ahead of local bodies polls and actively campaigned in his area.

At 10.15 p.m. on Sunday, Madhan was riding his bike near S.M. Nagar, Pallavan Salai, when a gang of seven men attacked him. Passersby alerted the police. Madhan's body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

After investigating the scene of crime, analysing CCTV footage and call records, the police nabbed four accused — A. Vinodh alias Vinodh Kumar, 23, of S.M. Nagar and his associates B. Ganapathy, 24, and J. Narendran, 21, of Gandhi Nagar and S. Hussain, 19, of Perumbakkam. Two knives were recovered from them.

The police said the murder was committed by the accused not because of any political enmity. The deceased had a sexual relationship with the mother of one of the accused, said the police.

The four accused were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court. A search has been launched to trace three more persons who were allegedly involved in the crime, said the police.