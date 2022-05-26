Four arrested for murder of BJP functionary in Chintadripet 

A two-wheeler, a mobile phone and three knives recovered from them

Four persons have been arrested on charge of murdering a BJP functionary in Chintadripet last Tuesday.

The victim, Balachander, 33, was Chennai Central District Secretary of BJP SC Wing. He had seven criminal cases, including two attempt to murder cases, against him. He was provided with an armed guard by the police after he complained of threat to his life.

On Tuesday night, a gang riding motorcycles hacked him to death on Samy Naicken Street and fled the scene. Four special teams were formed to crack the case. After preliminary investigation, the police arrested M. Pradeep, 26, his brother Sanjay, 24, of Chintadripet, K. Kalairajan alias Theenja Paniyaram, 28, of Perumbakkam and Jothi alias Jothi Ganesh, 30, of Chintadripet. A two-wheeler, a mobile phone and three knives were recovered from them.

The police said Balachander had enmity with Pradeep and his father Mohan alias Dharga Mohan for a couple of years. Pradeep and his associates allegedly murdered Balachander, the investigation revealed. Pradeep has 12 cases of attempt to murder and seven other criminal cases against him. Kalairajan and Jothi Ganesh too have criminal cases against them.