Four held for murder attempt on eatery owner

Pallavaram police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with an attempt to murder owner of an eatery with knives and petrol bombs.
Police said Ismail, 48, a resident of Thandu Mariamman Koil, has been running a biryani eatery. On Wednesday evening, while he was standing near the eatery and talking to a few friends, miscreants, who arrived on bikes, surrounded him and hurled petrol bombs besides attacking him with knives. They fled the spot and an injured Ismail was taken to hospital.
The police arrested Rizwan, 30, of Vyasarpadi, Kishore, 24, of Red Hills, Naveen Kumar, 22, of Puzhal and Vijay, 24, of Madhavaram, who were holed up at Thiruneermalai. They were remanded in judicial custody. Police said Ismail’s friend Aneesh and Rizwan had previous enmity. Rizwan had come with his associates and attacked Ismail as Aneesh was not available.
