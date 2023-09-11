HamberMenu
Four arrested for man’s murder in Egmore 

September 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated September 12, 2023 06:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Egmore police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old man.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a 22-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of five men on Monteith Road. The victim has been identified as V. Sathya, 22, of Kavangarai near Puzhal who had criminal antecedents. He recently came out on bail. He was waiting on his high-end two-wheeler on Montieth Road near a teashop. Five persons, who were riding motorcycles, surrounded him and attacked him. They fled the scene after hacking him to death using knives.

On being alerted, the police sent the body to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The police launched a search for the suspects. Police suspected that he had attacked a few persons under the influence of alcohol during a local festival and had earned enmity.

Slap turns fatal

In another case, a man was found dead in Mandaveli in Abhiramapuram police station limits. The victim has been identified as S. Dinesh, 32, of Vishalakshi Garden, Mylapore. The suspect, Parthiban, an airconditioner mechanic, was estranged from his wife and was staying with his mother.

Parthiban and Dinesh, who were inebriated, quarrelled during the procession of Thulukanathaman deity near Mandaveli railway station around midnight. Parthiban slapped Dinesh and beat him up. Dinesh collapsed. He died on the way to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

Abiramapuram police registered a case. The police said Dinesh had tuberculosis-related breathing problem.

