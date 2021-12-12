Four arrested for drug abuse in Anakaputhur

CHENNAI

12 December 2021 00:49 IST

Four youth have been arrested for possessing psychotropic tablets in Anakaputhur in Sankar Nagar police station limits. Following a tip-off, a special team, led by the inspector, launched an investigation to nab the peddlers. The police nabbed the accused near the Kamarajapuram burial ground in Anakaputhur. The accused were identified as Ajith Kumar alias Ajith, 24, Vinith, 20, of Kamarajapuram, Gowtham, 19, of Chromepet, and Aravinda Kumar, 20, of Pallavaram.

