Four youth have been arrested for possessing psychotropic tablets in Anakaputhur in Sankar Nagar police station limits. Following a tip-off, a special team, led by the inspector, launched an investigation to nab the peddlers. The police nabbed the accused near the Kamarajapuram burial ground in Anakaputhur. The accused were identified as Ajith Kumar alias Ajith, 24, Vinith, 20, of Kamarajapuram, Gowtham, 19, of Chromepet, and Aravinda Kumar, 20, of Pallavaram.
Four arrested for drug abuse in Anakaputhur
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
December 12, 2021 00:49 IST
