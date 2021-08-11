Four arrested for cheating job aspirants

Chennai

11 August 2021 13:41 IST

The gang collected money from the aspirants after promising them government jobs, and then gave them fake appointment orders

The Job Racket Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a gang of four men hailing from Dindigul and Virudhnagar districts who cheated many job aspirant. They took money from the aspirants after promising them jobs in government departments, and gave them fake appointment orders.

The gang, comprising of A. Jebaraj, 58, of Bathlagundu, M. Venkatesan, 34, of Virudhunagar, B. Nirmal Kumar, 26 of Dindigul and K. Ayyasamy of Sathur was nabbed by police following a complaint from the city limits.

Police said Jebaraj and Venkatesan told P. Murali, a resident of Kovilpathagai, Avadi that they were highly influential among bureaucrats and politicians. They also claimed that they got jobs in the police department and Tangedco for several persons, on payment.

Trusting their words, Murali paid ₹56.60 lakh to them as they promised a job at the MSME (Micro Small Medium Enterprises) Department in Guindy. Then the duo gave him a fake appointment order and cheated him. Following a complaint, police registered a case and took up investigation.

A special team of police arrested Jebaraj and his associates. The accused had promised a director’s job in the MSME department, the investigation revealed. Police recovered records relating to bank transactions and a high-end car.

City Police Commissioner said the public should not believe the statements of brokers who may claim that they are highly influential among politicians and bureaucrats by showing photographs taken with them. He also said they should not make any payment to such fraudsters for jobs in government departments.