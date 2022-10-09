Four arrested for cheating job aspirants of ₹68 lakh

Sivaraman R 10065 October 09, 2022 00:18 IST

The Job Racket Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested four persons, including two women, in connection with various cases of cheating job aspirants.

James Arokiyam of Thiruvanmiyur lodged a complaint alleging that a group of Sri Lankan-origin persons visited a church regularly and befriended the people who came for prayer meetings. They said Canada would be giving permanent resident visas to 300 persons and jobs under a project that would fetch salaries in the range of ₹4 lakh to ₹40 lakh per month. They deceived 116 people after getting a total of ₹68 lakh from them.

Based on the complaint, a special team of police arrested Nadeswari, 45, a Sri Lankan national living in Mayiladuthurai. The police said efforts were on to nab other accused who are on the run.

In another case, the police arrested R.K. Revathi, 28, of Thanjavur, who was part of the gang which cheated several persons by offering jobs in government departments. The police said the main accused, Mohanraj, along with Purushothaman and Revathi was running a manpower consultancy.

They collected ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh each from job aspirants after promising them jobs in government departments. They also cheated job aspirants by conducting fake interviews and issuing fake appointment orders. While Mohanraj and Purushothaman were already arrested, Revathi, who was on the run, was arrested by the police now.

The police also arrested S. Dakshinamurthy, 52, of Perambur for cheating job aspirant Gokul from Kancheepuram. Gokul alleged that the accused collected a total of ₹70 lakh from him and eight others by promising them jobs in Tangedco, Secretariat and the CPCL. He cheated them by conducting fake interviews.

In another case, the police arrested P. Manikandan, 36, of Tirupatthur district for cheating 39 youth after collecting ₹3 crore for arranging jobs in the State Bank of India.