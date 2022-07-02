Four arrested for chain snatching

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 23:29 IST

The Velachery police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with 10 cases of chain snatching.

According to the police, on June 17, B. Arunadevi, 59, a resident of Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar, was walking on 100 Feet Road, Velachery, when four assailants on bikes snatched her gold chain weighing seven sovereigns.

The police arrested four persons based on CCTV footage. The arrested were identified as M. John Basha, 31, his brother Hakeem, 24, V. Vijayakumar, 30, of Ezhil Nagar and S. Santhosh Kumar, 22, of Neelankarai.

The police said the gang was involved in chain snatching in at least 10 places such as Velachery, Madipakkam, St. Thomas Mount and Pallavaram. The police recovered 35 sovereigns of jewellery and a bike from them.