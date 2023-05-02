ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for attempting to assault a woman in T. Nagar

May 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondy Bazaar police have arrested four suspects who allegedly attempted to assault a woman fruit vendor on North Usman Road in T. Nagar on Monday.

The police said Ayyannar of SB Garden runs a fruit shop on North Usman Road, T. Nagar. On Monday, M. Venkatesan rang up Mr. Ayyanar and demanded the repayment of ₹1,000 that he was owed. But when Mr. Ayyanar told him that he did not have the money currently, Venkatesan and three others came to the shop in an autorickshaw. They created a ruckus and also attempted to assault Alli, Mr. Ayyanar’s wife. They also damaged items at the shop and stole ₹1,000 from her.

A case was registered by the Pondy Bazaar police. E. Srinivasan, 38, K. Vinodh, 31, L. Manivannan alias Senthil, 42, of TN Housing Board Flats, Brindavan Street, and Venkatesan, 35, of Pallikaranai, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

